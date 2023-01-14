Mayor distributes Trophies among runner-ups, winners in T20 Cricket League

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: JMC Mayor Rajinder Sharma distributed trophies among runner-ups and winners in valedictory function of New Year T20 Cricket League in the presence of Haseeb Ur Rehman, DIG Railways Jammu, R.K Bhat SSP, R.S Jamwal Former, Joint Commissioner Jammu Municipality, Ashish Singh Secretary Veterans Cricket Association J&K, R.P Singh and Rajesh Gill, Former Ranji Player and Organizing Secretary of the league.

The tournament was organized by Veterans Cricket Association J&K and KC Sports Club Jammu under the guidance of Arun Gupta, President Veterans Cricket Association J&K.

Narayana Hospital Katra, Game Changer and KC Sports Club were the Sponsors.

The chief guest JMC Mayor while speaking on the occasion advised the participating players to play with full dedication, will and conviction as the same are the important features to build a professional career.

Earlier Rajesh Gill mentioned that the basic idea is to provide maximum platform to the youth of the UT so that they can excel at higher level.

In final match Jammu Vishal Club defeated Lalitaditya Sports Club Jammu by 7 runs.

Ishtiaq was declared Man of the Match in final Rohan Gill was declared Best Batsman, Shamsher Singh as Best Bowler and Ashish Singh as Man of the Series.