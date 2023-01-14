J&K Judokas bag Gold, make way to National team

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 14: Five deaf Judokas from J&K have brought home five gold medals from 25th Senior Deaf National Sports Championship cum selection trial for the Asia Pacific Deaf Judo Championship held at Emerald International School in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, from January 10-14.

The medalist Judokas include Shikha Kumari in under 48 kg category, Rakhshinda Mehak in above 78 kg category, Rakesh Singh in under 60 kg category, Vishal Khajuria in under 66 kg category and Nabeel Ahmad Dar in under 73 kg category.

Out of the 10 Judokas selected to represent India in Asia Pacific Deaf Championships 2023-24 to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, five Judokas (both women and men) have been selected from J&K.

Secretary of the J&K Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul announced special coaching and training camps this year to train players and that the focus will be on the mental aspect of the game as well.