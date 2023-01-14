Wushu Championship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 14: The Wushu Championship organized by District Poonch Wushu Association (DPWA) under the aegis of Wushu Association of J&K supported by J&K Sports Council concluded here today.

Around 110 young budding boys and girls from Poonch participated in the championship.

The chief guest was Dy.SP Headquarters Afrat Hussain while SHO Poonch Ranjeet Singh Rao and Jagmeet Singh AEE PDD were guests of honour and S. Paramjeet Singh, general secretary BJP Poonch, Parveen Kour, veteran National Wushu Player, Nusrat Hussain Shah, chairman SRK Global Peace Foundation Poonch, Sarfraz Ali Mir, chairman Sir Syed Education Mission Soch J&K, Jatinder Sharma, Head Master, Assistant Accounts Officer Mohd Bashir, Rajinder Singh, Taekwondo Coach and Amit Sharma, Joint Secretary PDTA were special guests.

The chief guest congratulated Kuldeep Handoo, Dronacharya Awardee and Chief Wushu Coach of India for giving excellent platform to the players of Poonch by organizing this championship.

He also distributed medals and trophies among the winners and runner ups.

Ruksana Bandey was adjudged as Best Player in female category while Mohd Shoieb of GMS Khorinar was adjudged as Best Players in Sub Junior Boys category.