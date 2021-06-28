Safran CC beats Tigers-XI by 98 runs

Jagti Cricket League-2021

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: Safran Cricket Club (Safran CC) trounced Tiger-XI by the huge margin of 98 runs in ongoing Jagti Cricket League-2021, here today.

Tiger-XI won the toss and elected to bowl first. Batting first, the Safran CC made 231 runs on the loss of seven wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Rahil scored highest 75 runs in just 25 balls with the help of five sixes while Rohit Koul made 71 runs off 32 balls and Lazit and Rahul Jamwal contributed 19 and 12 runs respectively. From bowling side, Rahul clinched four wickets while Navjot and Akshay clinched one wicket each.

In reply, the Tiger-XI failed to chase target and bundled out at 133 runs in 19.4 overs and lost the match with huge margin of 98 runs. Rahul Thakur was the highest run contributor as he made 56 runs off 37 balls while Deepak and Puneet made 13 and 9 runs respectively. From bowling side, Rahul Jamwal clinched three wickets, whereas Rohit Koul and Rajesh Dutta shared two wickets each and Rohit Sharma secured one wicket. Rohit Koul was declared as man of the match.