Royal Club scripts thrilling win, Rebellion CC logs big win

JKCA District Level Cricket Tournament

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Royal Cricket Club and Rebellion Cricket Club registered emphatic victories over their rivals in the ongoing JKCA District Level Cricket Tournament, being played at different venues across Jammu division.

At Bhaderwah, Royal Cricket Club registered a thrilling 3-run victory over Prince Cricket Club to advance in to the next round of the tournament.

Batting first, Royal Cricket Club scored 165 runs in 26.5 overs, while in reply, Prince Cricket Club managed to score 162 runs in 26.1 overs to lose the match by a narrow margin of 3 runs. Vishal of Royal Cricket Club was adjudged as the man of the match for his brilliant bowling display. He captured 5 important wickets in the match.

At GGM Science College Hostel Ground Jammu, Rebellion Cricket Club defeated Youth Cricket Club by a big margin of 71 runs to move into the next round.

Batting first, Rebellion Club scored 212 runs in 30 overs. Ajay top scored with 51 runs, while Anshul and Yogesh contributed 25 and 20 runs respectively. From Youth Club, Shahid, Amaan and Abhi took 2 wickets each.

In reply, Youth Cricket Club scored 141 runs in 23.1 overs, thus lost the match by a big margin. Shashi top scored with 53 runs, while Vicky contributed 26 runs to the total. From Rebellion Cricket Club, Deep Singh took 4 important wickets, while Ishan and Sushil clamed 2 wickets each. Deep Singh was adjudged as the man of the match.

The Tournament is being held under the patronage of Justice CK Prasad, Administrator JKCA; Chairmanship of Syed Ashiq Hussain Bukhari, CEO JKCA and the supervision of Jang Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Member JKCA and Member Judicial State Human Rights Commission.