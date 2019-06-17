Bharamshah Club, Titanic HC register wins

Excelsior Correspondent

ANANTNAG, June 17: Bharamshah Hockey Club and Titanic Hockey Club registered wins over their rivals in the Anantnag Hockey League tournament, being played at Degree College, here.

The tournament is being organised by Hockey J&K and sponsored by J&K State Sports Council.

In the first match, Bharamshah Club defeated Anantnag Sports by two goals to one (2-1).

In another match, Titanic Club defeated Shopian Club by three goals to nil (3-0).

Talib Hussain, Vice President Hockey J&K was the chief guest on the occasion.

Total 8 teams of District Amantnag are participating in the tournament.