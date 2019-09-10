Ronaldo creates junior Asian record, India add four more medals

New Delhi, Sept 10:

India’s Ronaldo Laitonjam continued his impressive run, creating an Asian record for men’s junior 200m time trial event at the Track Asia Cup cycling competition here today.

After winning two gold medal on day one, Ronaldo clocked 10.065 seconds in the qualifying round to break the previous record held by China’s Liu Qi, who had completed the race in 10.149 seconds in 2018.

“Qualifying for the finals was in my mind but when I saw the score board, I was surprised and happy,” an elated Ronaldo, a junior world champion team member, said.

Table-toppers India continued their medal rush, capturing three more medals to add to the 12 medals that the country won on day one at the Indira Gandhi Indoor stadium here.

On day one, India won 12 medals including four gold medals, thanks to their world class junior teams in both men’s and women’s category.

Venkappa Shiva K (3:30.106s) added one gold to India’s kitty by winning individual Pursuit (3 Km) of men junior, while Mula Ram of SAINCA (3:31.833s) and Labib Ali of Iran 3:53.723s claimed silver and bronze respectively.

In the elite men’s 4km individual pursuit event, India’s Punam Chand captured the silver medal falling just short against Malaysia’s Emam Firdaus Mohammad Zamri, who won the gold medal. (PTI)