Rohit Sharma leads ICC ODI Team of the Year dominated by Indians

DUBAI, Jan 23: Rohit Sharma was on Tuesday named captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year, which featured five other Indians including star batter Virat Kohli and the pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj.

The team mostly included the World Cup finalists — India (runner-up) and Australia (winner) — besides players from semi-finalists New Zealand and South Africa, the ICC said in a statement.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were the two Indians featuring in the Test Team of the Year, with Australian pacer Pat Cummins as its captain.

Ashwin was the leading wicket-taker for India in the Border-Gavaskar series, finishing with 25 wickets in four matches.

Jadeja performed quite well in the World Test Championship Final against Australia, picking up four wickets and adding a valuable 48 with the bat, despite India ultimately facing defeat.

Three Indians — Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav and Arshdeep Singh — figured in the ICC T20I Team of the Year.

Suryakumar, who was named captain of the T20I side, topped the runs chart with 733 runs in 18 matches at a strike rate of 155.95 to consolidate his position at the top of the rankings.

The ODI team’s top order includes openers Rohit and Shubman Gill. While the Indian captain accumulated 1,255 runs at an average of 52 last year, the latter struck a brilliant 208 against the Kiwis and also finished as the highest run-scorer (1,584) in the format.

At number three was Travis Head, who was consistent throughout the year and performed exceptionally well during the global event, with his 137 in the final being the highlight.

The middle order comprised Indian stalwart Kohli, followed by Daryl Mitchell, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen.

Kohli finished as the second-highest run-scorer of the year in ODIs (1,337) and slammed six centuries during the year. He surpassed Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most international tons, besides winning the Player of the Tournament award during the World Cup.

Mitchell scored five centuries and accumulated 1,204 runs at an average of 52.34 and a strike rate of 100.24.

Klaasen too dominated the whole year with the bat, with his highlight being the match-winning 174 versus Australia in Centurion.

The bowling attack was made up of Australian Adam Zampa along with the Indian trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

Zampa took 38 wickets in the entire year at an average of 26.31 and also fetched a four-for in three successive World Cup fixtures, besides finishing as the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition.

Siraj came up with 44 wickets in the year, the high point being six for 21 against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup final that India won deservingly.

Kuldeep captured 49 ODI wickets last year, with his best figures being five for 25 versus Pakistan during the Asia Cup’s Super-Four stage.

Shami was dominant throughout the year, claiming four fifers, while his best figures were seven for 57 against New Zealand during the World Cup semi-final in Mumbai.

No Indian found a place in the ICC’s women’s ODI team of the year while the T20I Team of the Year included only one player form the country in all-rounder Deepti Sharma. (PTI)