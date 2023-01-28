Rehbar-e-Khel teachers protest enter Day 41

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 28: Peaceful protest of J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers here today entered Day 41 outside J&K BJP Headquarter in Trikuta Nagar and other places.

The protesting Rehbar-e-Khel Physical Education Teachers were demanding regularisation of their services.

They said that the administration is not paying any attention towards their genuine demand.

They said that their protest will continue under the leadership of their president, Dheeraj Salaria till their demands are not fulfilled.

The protesters said that LG administration has recently proposed to de-freeze the posts which were freezed for Rehber-e-Khel teachers in the policy approved by cabinet.

They claimed that former LG G.C Murmu has formed a Committee to find a way to ease sufferings of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers (reduce probation period from 7 years to 5 years as per ReT pattern and enhancement in salary) but nothing has been done in this regard.

They said that it is impossible to survive on a meagre amount of Rs. 3000 per month.