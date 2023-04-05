Ranjeet Kalra, Yogesh conferred DGP J&K’s medals, commendation

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 5: Ace Sports Administrator and Member of J&K Sports Council, Ranjeet Kalra and Yogesh Sharma, Reliance Jio DGM, have been conferred with DGP J&K’s medals and commendation letters for their outstanding contribution in the field of sports as well as youth affairs and public services, respectively, here today.

The medals were pinned by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh at a special investiture ceremony held at ZPHQ Jammu.

Mukesh Singh while appreciating Ranjeet Kalra’s contribution towards sports especially towards the various sports initiatives undertaken by J&K Police under its civic action program congratulated him on behalf of DGP Dilbagh Singh and hoped that he would continue to selflessly contribute in the field of sports in future as well.

Kalra, a former J&K cricketer, serves as a teaching faculty with the University of Jammu as well as member of the Governing Council (Sports) Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Kalra has previously also remained Advisor for Sports and Youth Affairs to the Government of UT of Lakshadweep and Co- Chairman Sports Council of Central University of Jammu.

He has also served as advisor for sports to Punjab University Bathinda, Member of management committee of GoI’s Sports Authority of India Centre Jammu, Member Apex Committee Government of Rajasthan State Games apart from serving at various capacities in the JKCA and BCCI.

Kalra is also credited with organizing Prime Minister’s first Khelo India Games and School Olympics in Jammu district during his tenure as Vice Chairman Sports Council Jammu in 2017.