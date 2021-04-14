Rana exhorts budding cricketers to strive for making mark in national events

*Panjgrian beats Kanjali, lifts title trophy

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 14: Panjgrian Cricket XI today defeated Kanjali Club by big margin of 73 runs in the finals of four days Cricket tournament, played at play-field of Government High School Panjgrian and clinched the trophy.

Happy of Panjgrian Club was declared as man of the match as well as man of the series.

The tournament was organised by Shanti Devi Paras Ram Charitable, Panjgrian Nagrota wherein eight teams participated, whereas the tournament was coordinated by Hans Raj Dharoch.

A large number of cricket enthusiasts witnessed the match. Prominent among them were Councillor DDC Dansal, Shamim Begum, BDC, Nagrota, Ch Rehmat Ali, Pt. Rameshwar Dutt, Sarpanch Panjgrian, Thoru Ram, Noor Mohammad, Dwarka and others.

After giving away winner and runner up trophies at the concluding function, Provincial president of National Conference Devender Rana stressed upon the need for fine-tuning capabilities of the players to enable them to make entry into national and international events.

“By ensuring best available coaching and providing ample avenues, the talented players will shine in the cricket horizon of the country,” Rana said, adding that holding of such events will sharpen their talent.

Rana appreciated the enthusiasm among the budding cricketers, saying their participation in base level competitions will place them in good stead in league like tournaments. He wished success to the participants, saying though just one team will make it to the top yet this should not be the end of the game.

The provincial president complimented the organizers for holding the tournament, saying this will go a long way in providing larger canvass to the budding cricketers.

Earlier, Rana was introduced to the players by the organisers. He, however, asked the youth to maintain COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, saying the pandemic has impacted every sphere of activity.