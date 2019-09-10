Rahul Sharma nominated Patron of Tawi Trekkers J&K

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 9: Rahul Sharma, Chairman, Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, Jammu and a senior member of Tawi Trekkers J&K was nominated as Patron of the club, today.

The honour was conferred on Rahul Sharma as a mark of gratitude, respect and recognition of contribution made by him for the sustained promotion of adventure activities of the club during the last 25 years.

The decision was taken in an Executive Body meeting chaired by Ashwani Sharma, former MLA. Prominent among others present in the meeting included Co Chairman Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Secretary General Press Club, Jammu; Legal Advisor Prem Sadotra; President Ram Khajuria; Senior Vice President Rajesh Gupta; General Secretary, Shawetica Khajuria and Sr. members Vivek Chauhan, Principal Oriental Academy Sr. Secondary School, Jammu; Arti Sharma, Director Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Jammu; Sushil Singh, Sakshi Magotra, Sunil Chakharia, DeepikaDutta and Abhimanyu Sherpa who garlanded Rahul Sharma on the occasion.

Rahul Sharma is the second Patron of the club after Ashwani Sharma, former MLA, who was nominated as Patron in 2016 after 11 years of distinguished service to the club.

Rahul joined Tawi Trekkers J&K in 1990 as a teenager and for the last 29 years has been regularly contributing towards the progress of the club in one way or the other.

His most significant contribution to the club and to the state of J&K is the promotion of Sport Climbing in J&K.

Prominent members of Tawi Trekkers and affiliated clubs of Mountaineering Association of J&K including Everester Ram Singh, Everester Sajjad Haider, Everester Nirmal Kumar, Stanzin Youthog, Navneet Gupta, Rakesh Goswami, Yogeshwar Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad, Anukampa Sharma, Shivani Charak, Mrityunjay Sharma, Ambreen Fatima and Sonam Sidharth have congratulated Rahul Sharma on his elevation as Patron of Tawi Trekkers J&K.