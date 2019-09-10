Ajay Sharma wins 51st Sujandhar Kesari Dangal

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Sept 10: Ajay Sharma of Laden Power House defeated Noor Shaker of Guru Hanuman Akhara Delhi to win the record 51st Sujandhar Dangal held at Sujandhar village in Bhamag, here.

“Local wrestlers, especially those belonging to the districts of Udhampur, Reasi and Jammu did exceptionally well against their rivals from North Indian States of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi clearly indicating that J&K has exceptional talent in the indigenous game of Wrestling,” said President of J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association and former Joint Secretary of the J&K State Sports Council (JKSSC), Shiv Kumar Sharma, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

He lavished praise for Wrestling lovers who contribute for the promotion of the game and encouragement to the budding talent.

Pertinent to mention here that Sohan Singh Thakur (Sonu) contributed 2,000 as financial contribution to the organisers of the event.

This dangal was held under the technical supervision of Prem Singh, Sohan Singh Thakur, Devinder Singh (Mangu), Thakur Balwant Singh, Ram Singh, Tej Singh, Budhi Singh, Govind Singh, Mukhtyar Singh, Mohd Gani, Chuni Lal, Vakil Singh, Mohd Younasaf, Naresh Kumar (Pappu lakri) Sunny Sharma, Nazir Ahmed,Pawan Kumar, Chain Singh and Mohd Fareed.

The Results: Amir Khan of J&K Police beat Salman of Choprashop; Murad Ali of Nagrota drubbed Surjit Singh of Reasi; Pankaj of Domana defeated Chain Singh of Reasi; Balwan Singh of J&K Police outplayed Bharat Bushan of Domana; Subash of Narkote got the better of Pankaj of Domana; Gurdev Singh of Devigarh prevailed over Gurcharan of Reasi; Naresh of Domana outclassed Sohan Singh of Salal and Arif of J&K Police beat Sahil of Mallerkotla (Punjab).