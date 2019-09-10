2 teachers of APS Jammu get CED Teachers’ Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 10: Two teachers of Army Public School (APS), Jammu Cantt were awarded CED National Teachers’ Award at the Rockstar Teachers’ Conclave, held recently at IIC Delhi.

A total of 125 teachers across the country were awarded CED National Teachers Award. Among the recipients were two teachers of Army Public School Jammu Cantt, Bharat Ratna Mother Teresa Award winner Rachna Sharma (TGT English) and Pinky Raina (PRT & former Coordinator Primary Wing).

The APS Jammu Cantt teachers were felicitated for their innovative, inspirational and effective leadership and for the inventiveness to amplify students’ performance, promote safe and secure learning environment and improving lives of the students.

The award was presented by Sharad Yadav, former Cabinet Minister, LN Chaturvedi (former Governor of Karnataka & Kerala), Dr Dev Swarop, Additional Secretary, UGC and Bhavna Gaur, MLA Palam Consituency, Delhi ,

AK Bisoi, Cardiac Surgeon, AIIMS, Dr Kiran Seth (Padmashree Awardee) and many other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.