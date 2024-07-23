Rahul Dravid screamed and cried, recalls Ravichandran Ashwin on India’s T20 World Cup celebrations

CHENNAI, July 23: Virat Kohli handing over the T20 World Cup trophy to former coach Rahul Dravid after India’s title triumph in Barbados and the much revered coach ‘screaming and crying’ in joy is something that will remain etched in his memory, Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed.

After India pipped South Africa in a tense final last month to win their second T20 World Cup, former coach Dravid was seen letting out his emotions in a rare show while holding the trophy aloft.

Ashwin admitted it was indeed a special moment for the 51-year-old Dravid, who could not win an ICC title as a player but finally redeemed it as a coach.

“My moment was when Virat Kohli called Rahul Dravid and gave the cup… I saw him hug the cup and cry,” he said in a video on his YouTube channel.

“Rahul Dravid screamed and cried. I saw him enjoy it. I felt that a lot.”

Ashwin also reckoned that Dravid was scared being at the helm of another campaign in the Caribbean, for the team under his captaincy had made a group-stage exit in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

“I want to talk about a sacred person. (In) 2007, (the) 50-over World Cup. India gets knocked out. Rahul Dravid (was) the captain then. He does not captain the one-day side after that,” he said.

“He has been with the Indian team. If something does not go well, if the Indian team goes out, or if they lose a match, immediately they ask what Dravid is doing.”

Ashwin also acknowledged the hard work done by Dravid during his stint as India coach, saying he brought balance to the team and changed in approach.

“I know what he has been doing with this team for the past two to three years. I know how balanced he has been. I know how hard he has worked to change this approach,” Ashwin said.

“I know what he has given each of his players. Even when he is just sitting at home, he has been planning how to do this and that,” he added.

Under Dravid, India reached the finals of the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup but lost to Australia on both occasions. (PTI)