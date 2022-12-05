Puneesh shines in Roller Skating

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 5: Puneesh Puri of Heritage School proved his mettle again in CBSE North Zone II Roller Skating by winning two Gold medals in 500 and 1000 meters in under 12 years category.

The competition was held at South Point School, Sonepat in Haryana from November 29 to December 1.

Puneesh, a student of class VI was recently named as the best sportsperson of the year 2022-23 during the 18th Sports Day of the School on December 2. The Heritage family wishes him greater success and glory.