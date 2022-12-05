Sambo Nat’l C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 5: Sambo National Championship, organized by Sambo India Association and hosted by Sambo Association of J&K, concluded at Indoor Sports Complex Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

Players from all over the country participated in the championship, wherein the chief guest of the closing ceremony was Dr Bhagirath Lal, president Sambo India Association, while Sahil Sharma joint secretary J&K Olympic Association was the guest of honour.

Prominent persons including Dr Amit Vaid president Sambo Association of J&K, Brijesh Bhau, chief technical director, Aruna Sharma Bhau secretary general, Vikas Bhardwaj, treasurer and Amandeep Singh and Sukhbir Singh were present during the event.

Aman Sharma, joint secretary, Sambo Association of J&K and president were honoured by president of Sambo India Association Dr Bhagirath Lal.

The championship is being organized under the overall supervision of Suresh Gopi, Director General Asia and Oceania, Master Alexander from Russia and Master Antonov from Russia- International Referees (FIAS Certified Referees).

The chief guest congratulated the organizers for successfully conducting the championship.

In 65kg women, Promila Devi from Haryana secured first position and Pooja Malik from Haryana secured 2nd position, while in 79kg men category: Manjeet Singh from Haryana stood first and Sahil and Lipin from Kerala remained 2nd and 3rd respectively.

In 58kg boys: Purshotam from Himachal Pradesh secured first position, Rahul from Kerala stood 2nd and Parveen from Maharashtra secured third position.

In 61kg boys, Harinder Singh from Haryana remained first, Krish Jamwal from J&K secured second position and Lakshay and Aryan Nitin from Maharashtra secured third and fourth positions respectively, besides in combat women Masooma Irani from Maharashtra secured first position.

The vote of thanks was presented by Shilpi Arora, secretary general Sambo India Association.