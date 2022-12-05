J&K boxers excel in Boxing

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 5: J&K budding boxers excelled in the Khelo India Youth North India Boxing Championship by securing Silver and Bronze medals, held at Kashipur Uttarakhand.

Boxer Shalu Devi won Silver medal along with cash prize of Rs 20000, while Asa Devi secured Bronze along with cash prize of Rs 10000 during the championship.

Both the players are getting training under Anil Wadhera, Boxing coach of Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council.