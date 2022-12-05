Shiksha Niketan celebrates Annual Day

Azad presides over function

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 5: Shiksha Niketan School celebrated its 54th Annual Day wherein Chairman of Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Ghulam Nabi Azad was the chief guest during the function, organised at General Zorawar Singh Auditorium, University of Jammu, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, Ghulam Nabi Azad said that no nation can ever prosper unless that prioritizes the education sector. “Nations can be built only when its education system meets the moral, economic and social standards,” he added.

“Education leads to nation building and we shall all focus on it. Our youth shall be imparted with quality education that will guide them to prosper in life ahead,” Azad said

He further said that the coexistence of human societies has become possible only due to education. “Education doesn’t only impart you with skills to earn livelihood but it makes you understand about social and cultural responsibilities. It lets you live in peace, coexistence and harmony,” he said.

He urged the students to respect harmony and each other’s religious beliefs. “Those societies with pluralistic values have the highest moral standing globally. We need to promote religious harmony and respect each other to thrive together,” he said while appreciating the contribution of the founder of the Institution, Dev Dut Mengi.

Earlier, during the welcome address, Rameshwar Mengi, Principal Shiksha Niketan School highlighted the achievements of the School and students.

He further disclosed with pride that for the first time seven Padma Shri Awardees and Param Vir Chakra attended the annual function of any school in Jammu & Kashmir.

The function was presided by ID Soni eminent educationist and President Elder’s Home Amphalla. An array of other guests who had rendered their valuable and distinguished services were awarded which includes Dr Tariq Azad, Dr Jatinder Udhampuri, Dr SP Verma, Prof Shiv Nirmohi, LD Soni, Param Vir Chakra Capt Bhana Singh, Prof Dr BL Raina, Narsingh Dev Singh Jamwal, Prof Vishav Murti Shastri, Lt General Rakesh Sharma (R), Adv Subash Dutt, Rev Father Jessu Deep Sandhu, Harbans Singh NRI, former Minister G M Saroori and RS Chib, former Minister and Salman Nizami.