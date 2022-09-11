Pt PNDFC finalises team for upcoming events

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Pandit Prem Nath Dogra Football Club (PNDFC) finalised its team for the Club, registered with J&K Football Association, here today.

The team was selected on the basis of their performances in the matches which were organised at Parade AstroTurf Football Field. About 150 players participated in the matches under the supervision of Club president, Rakesh Khanna and coaches Arun Pal and Nitika Thapa.

J&K Sports Council Senior Football coach, Satpal Singh was also present on the occasion to help coordinate the event, while Deputy Mayor, Purnima Sharma was the chief guest of the event. She motivated them to indulge in sports like football to live a healthy life and to stay away from evils of society.

Rakesh Khanna highlighted that more such scouting and selection events are scheduled to be organised in coming days to spot, nurture and develop talented footballers in and around Jammu by providing them a platform, so that they can showcase their skills and talent to the world.