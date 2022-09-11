Freedom Rider Biker Rally contingent honoured in Jammu

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: The 75-member contingent of Freedom Rider Biker Rally was accorded a warm reception in Jammu and was simultaneously honoured in an impressive and well-attended function hosted jointly by Sports Authority of India (SAI), Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) and District Administration Jammu at Hari Niwas Palace, here today.

The Rally which was flagged off by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Delhi on September 9, will pass through almost all the States/UTs of the country and after covering a distance of around 21, 000 kilometres, will culminate on November 25, 2022.

A contingent of 75 top bikers from across the country including around 15 female bikers were received warmly by Ramesh Chander, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu; Ajatshatru Singh, former Minister for Sports J&K; Atul Kumar, Joint Director YS&S Jammu and Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Deputy Director, SAI.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu lavished praise on the bikers for taking part in this adventurous expedition.

He said that it was an honour to be part of this initiative.

Former Minister Ajatshatru Singh termed the bikers as the ambassadors and said that such initiatives are worth salutation, adding that he always felt pleasure to support and promote such programmes and initiatives as these apart from promoting fitness, promote tourism as well.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Nadeem Dar while throwing light on Rally said that Freedom Rider Biker Rally was an initiative of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav.

Terming the riders/bikers as the messengers of peace and harmony, Nadeem said that such initiatives serve as a launching pad for Fit India Movement.

“The motive of the Rally is to make the people aware about the importance of fitness, given the fact that our social life has become passive and dull. That’s why senior citizens, women and youngers are part of the Rally,” added Mr Nadeem.

The Joint Director Youth Services and Sports Jammu extended thanks to the dignitaries who graced the occasion and encouraged the bikers.

Harpreet Singh, only biker from J&K in the Rally also spoke on the occasion and shared his experience.

On the occasion, the bikers were presented a memento by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries as a token of love from the organisers.

The proceedings of the function were conducted by Rajesh Dhar.