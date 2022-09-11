JSS’s Rashi conferred with Inspire Award

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Jammu Sanskriti School Jammu’s faculty, Rashi Gupta (TGT Science) has been awarded with IPN Inspire Awards-2022 under the category of ‘Emerging Edutainer’.

The award was presented to the concerned in a virtual ceremony conducted by IPN founder, Gaurav Yadav. A souvenir has been bestowed to Rashi Gupta based on a series of interviews, conducted by panellists and esteemed jury.

Rohini Aima, Principal cum Vice-Chairperson congratulated Rashi Gupta and said that better than a thousand days of diligent study is one day with a great teacher.