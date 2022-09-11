Police holds lecture for youth, distributes Cricket kits

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Arnia Police organised a lecture over ‘Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances’ (NDPS) and aware the local youth about the ill effects of the drug abuse, here today.

The lecture was organised under the leadership of Sumeet Sharma, Inspector Arnia Police Post on the direction of SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli and SDPO RS Pura. During the lecture, Inspector Sumeet Sharma sensitized the local youth about various aspects of drug abuse and their adverse effects on the health, family and society.

He also asked the youth to divert their energy by participating in sports activities, for which the Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Police have been organising various tournaments to engage the youth towards sports.

On this occasion, the Police Station Incharge also handed over a cricket kits to local youth which was sponsored by the Gateway Sports Industry Kathua, headed by Shahrukh Pathan in presence of Sahil Sharma and Harpreet Singh.

The owner of the Sports Industry also addressed the youth and said that only sports can divert the youth energy towards positive direction and offered all possible help from him to eradicate drugs from the society.

The local youth appreciated the efforts of the Police to hold such lectures to sensitize the youth.

All the Police Post In-charge including PSI Mohd Alyas, Pankaj Katoch and others were present during the event.