Budgam Carrom C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

BUDGAM, Sept 11: District Budgam Carrom Championship, organised by District Carrom Association for cadet, sub junior, junior and senior categories in both boys and girls, concluded at Indoor Sports Hall, here today.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Fakhruddin Hamid was the chief guest of the closing ceremony and he distributed prizes among the winners and runners up teams.

More than 220 players participated in this championship from schools and colleges of District Budgam in all the three categories of the event.

Adil Rashid Shah, general secretary J&K Carrom Association in his welcome speech welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries including Mudasir Khan, Arif Sultan, Dawar Rashid, Gulzar Khan, Nissar Ahmad Paul and others.

In cadet boys section, Ahsanul Haq (1st) Ziyan (2nd) and Aamir Hassan (3rd), while in girls section, Khairul Nissa, Sadaf Shabir and Mufaiza Altaf stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, in sub junior boys, first three places were won by Mohammad Murtaza, Zahid Iqbal and Faizan and in sub junior girls, Roohul Fiza, Syed Sana and Syed Soliha won top three places, besides in junior boys, Haroon Gul, Owais Gaffar and Fida Hussain remained1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, in junior girls, first three medals were won by Rizwana, Muntazir Muneer and Sahiba Bilal respectively, in senior men, top three places were clinched by Nazim Fayaz, Sahil Mushtaq and Inayat Hussaian respectively.

In senior women, Amal Muzaffar, Syed Fatima and Shubeena Akhter won three places respectively.

Mohammad Umer Teli presented a vote of thanks.