District Silambam C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Two-day 2nd District Jammu Silambam Championship concluded here today.

At the valedictory function, Uday Chib, president J&K Pradesh Youth Congress was the chief guest, who presented mementoes, prizes and certificates of participation among the participants.

It is pertinent to mention here that this two-day championship was inaugurated by Rajni Bala, Chairperson of Sacred Heart College at Sacred Heart College, Roop Nagar Jammu in which about 323 students from different Schools and Colleges participated.

Uday Chib, in his address, said that a lot of enthusiasm was witnessed among the children belonging to different private as well as government schools and colleges who have come to participate in the two-day championship. He said that there is dire need to promote sports activities not only for a healthy citizenry but more than that to divert the youth from the path of indulging in drug related activities.

Uday said adequate sports infrastructure needs to be made available across the length and breadth of the Jammu and Kashmir by the administration in order to ensure that youth overwhelmingly participate in sports activities thus leaving less scope for their indulgence in drug abuse that has become a big menace for the society as of today.

Uday Chib said that today youth excelling in the field of sports can also adopt Silambam as a lucrative career. He said that there is dire need to divert the attention of youth towards sports. He said presently there are several youth who brought laurels to Jammu and Kashmir by bringing medals from outside States in the discipline of Silambam.

Ranjot Singh, Chairman Sports Cell J&KPYC asked the J&K Government to take adequate measures in raising sports infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.