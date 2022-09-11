Advisor Bhatnagar distributes prizes among winners

Inter State Badminton C’ship concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 11: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today participated in the concluding ceremony of ‘The Yonex Sunrise Inter-State Badminton Championship-2022’ and distributed the prizes among the winners at Indoor Sports Complex, MA Stadium here.

The championship was organised by Badminton Association of J&K (BAJK) in association with J&K Sports Council.

Speaking during the prize distribution ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar said that Jammu and Kashmir has enormous talent among the youth and the government is making continuous efforts to nurture the talent of youth to bring them on National and International sports arenas. He highlighted that the present government under Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has given utmost priority to sports sector and strenuous efforts have been made from last three years to establish infrastructure of international standards here.

The Advisor further said that with the establishment of state of art sports infrastructure here, sports events of National and International Level are being organised here on regular basis which has created lot of exposure among our budding sportspersons. After the prize distribution ceremony, Advisor Bhatnagar also interacted with players and encouraged them to participate in sports events with full enthusiasm and determination and bring laurels for Jammu and Kashmir.

During the Championship, the J&K team gave a very good performance throughout the tournament by winning Bronze medal in Junior team championship and two medals in individual events.

President BAJK, Chander Prakash Sharma; Vice President Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Chairman BAJK, Dr. O. Sharma; Vice President, BAI, Ajay Shanghania; representatives of other sports bodies, former players of J&K, large number of sports persons and students were present on the occasion.

In girls double under-19, Lizaa Taank/ Many Ralhan (Punjab) and Isobel Kuraian/Stuti Agarwal (Delhi) won Gold and Silver respectively, while Mili Verma/ Nimar Kaur (Chandigarh) and Kanika Balhara/Muskan Sangwan (Haryana) secured Bronze medals, whereas in boys doubles, Randeep/Sunny (Haryana) won Gold, Aditya/Murli (Rajasthan) secured Silver and Rudransh/ Shivansh (Delhi) and Akarshit/ Shikhar (Punjab) won Bronze medals and in mixed double, Anshul/Ridhi (Haryana) and Raj/Pragya (Rajasthan) won Gold and Silver medals respectively and Vasu/Ayushi (Delhi) and Adhayan/Tanvi bagged Bronze medals.

In girls singles, Anmol of Haryana, Sakshi of Rajasthan, Krishika of J&K won top three medals and Radhika also won Bronze medal, whereas in boys singles, Manraj of Haryana, Samarveer of Chandigarh and Akarshit of Punjab secured top three medals respectively and S Ginpaul also won Bronze, in mixed doubles, Samarveer/Rajul (Chandigarh), Himanshu/Pragya of Rajasthan and Eshaan/Khushi of Delhi clinched top three medals respectively and Manmohit/ Radhika also won Bronze.

In women doubles, Kavya/Khushi of Delhi, Arpita/Nikita of Chandigarh and Manya/Tanvi of Punjab secured top three medals and Krishika/Shambhavi of J&K also won Bronze, whereas in men double, Harsh/Nitin of delhi, Parthiv/Samaksh of HP, Ishaan/Sohit of Haryana won first three medals respectively and Himanshu/Shubham of Rajasthan also bagged Bronze, besides in women singles, Tanvi of Punjab, Likhita of Delhi, Garima as well as Rijul of Chandigarh won top three medals respectively.