President Murmu plays badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal

NEW DELHI, July 10:

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday played badminton with ace shuttler Saina Nehwal at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The president’s inspiring step is in keeping with India’s emergence as a badminton-power house, with women players making a great impact on the world stage, the president’s secretariat said in a post on X.

“President Droupadi Murmu’s natural love for sports and games was seen when she played badminton with the much-celebrated player Saina Nehwal at the Badminton Court in Rashtrapati Bhavan,” it said, and shared pictures of the event.

As part of the “Her Story-My Story” lecture series, women Padma awardees including Nehwal will deliver talks and interact with the audience at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre on Thursday.

Nehwal is a recipient of the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan. (PTI)