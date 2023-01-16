Police Martyrs T-20 tournament concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 16: Police Martyrs tournament, organised by District Police under its civic programme, concluded at Sports Stadium, here today.

A total of 48 teams from different areas of Poonch took part in the tournament. The finals match of the tournament was played between YCC and Poonch Lions.

Poonch Lions managed to score 113 runs in 20 overs, while chasing the set target, YCC bundled out at 94 runs and lost the match.

Poonch Lions lifted the winning trophy and cash prize of Rs 15000, while a cash prize of Rs 10000 and trophy was also given to the runner up team.

It is pertinent to mention that SSP Poonch Rohit Baskotra (JKPS) was the chief guest on the occasion, while Colonel Mangesh Kulkarni Commanding Officer 93 Field Regiment was guest of honour and ASP Poonch Mushim Ahmed was the special guest along with Mohd Shafiq DYSP DAR Poonch (Chairman Organising Committee)

Ahjaz Ahmed DySP PC Poonch, SHO Poonch Ranjeet Rao, Insp. Kamal Singh (Member of Organising Committee) were also present during the closing ceremony. The prominent citizens including Prem Parkash Luthra (Veteran cricketer) Harcharan Singh (Veteran Cricketer), Satish Sasan, (Pardhan Sanatan Dharam Sabha), Nazir Charkar (Veteran cricketer), Mohd Qasim (DYSSO), Nirdosh Kumar (Manager Sports Stadium), Taj Mir (Chairman Civil Society), Narinder Mohan Suri (DEPO) and others also grace the valedictory function.

The tournament was organised under the technical supervision of Pervaiz Malik Afridi and Pawan Kumar Mannu.