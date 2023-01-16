Wrestler Parvesh lifts 12th Sool-Pamote Dangal title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

REASI, Jan 16: Wrestler Parvesh of Bahadurgarh in Haryana lifted 12th Sool-Pamote Dangal title by defeating Rahul Rathee of Himachal Pradesh in the first bout, organised at Pamote Nalla, here today.

The wrestler Parvesh was adjudged as the best wrestler of the Dangal which was organized by Sool-Pamote Dangal committee in association with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association.

The winning wrestler was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 31000 along with traditional Gurj (Gadda), while runner-up Rahul Rathee got Rs 30000.

SDM Katra Angrez Singh was the chief guest who distributed cash prizes among the winners and runners-up wrestlers. President J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association Shiv Kumar Sharma presided over the function, while former Minister Jugal Kishore Magotra, BDC Chairman Chander Mohan Singh and SSP Doushant Sharma were the guests of honour.

A total of 45 bouts were played during the event. The second main bout was won by wrestler Babba who defeated wrestler Amana and were awarded with Rs 16000 and 15000 respectively. In 3rd bout, Ajay Sharma defeated Sagar and both of them were awarded with cash prizes Rs 11000 and 10000, respectively.

Members and technical officials of the event were Raj Kumar (Babbu), president of the Dangal committee, Rattan Lal Sharma, (Chairman), Joginder Kumar (Pappu) Panch and vice chairman, Gian Chand, (Panch) Mohan Lal, Kartar Singh (Numberdar), Kuldeep Kumar (Numberdar), Nasib Singh Sansar Chand and others.

The proceeding of the Dangal was conducted by Naresh Kumar, while the welcome address was presented by Rattan Lal Sharma and the vote of thanks was presented by Raj Kumar.