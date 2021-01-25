Pintu Club, Shaheed DBP Sports Club maintain supremacy in Volleyball, Kabaddi

Premier League J&K

*Navjot declared youngest upcoming player

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Pintu Club Jammu maintained supremacy by defeating Borderline Pallanwalla in the first league round match in Volleyball of the Premier League J&K 2020-21, being organized by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in collaboration with concerned sports associations.

The first volleyball match of the day was played between Jammu Spikers and Trikuta Club, wherein former emerged winner by 3-1 sets. In second match, Pinto Club Jammu defeated Borderline Pallanwala with 3-1 sets. The last match of the day was played between Jammu Spikers and Allah Volleyball Club, which was won by Jammu Spikers by straight 3-0 sets.

On the occasion, Special Secretary Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment Amit Sharma was the chief guest and Joint Controller LMD Vinod Singh Sambyal was the guest of honour. Amit Sharma was introduced with the players and officials before the start of the match. Rajan Sharma ex-DSO and sports lovers were present on the occasion.

Amit Sharma also honoured young upcoming volleyball player of Trikuta Club Slehar Navjot Singh from village Slehar Arnia for his outstanding performance as young upcoming player in the first league round matches and also assured full cooperation from his Department to the Divisional Sports Officer J&K Sports Council Jammu Ashok Singh in conducting the Premier League successfully.

Meanwhile, Kabaddi Premier League matches were played at Bhagwati Nagar Indoor Sports Hall Jammu, wherein Shaheed DBP Sports Club also maintained supremacy and registered berth in second round.

The first match of the day was played between MA Stadium and Akhnoor Club which was won by former with the score of 47-38. In second match, Baba Jitto Club outplayed Akhnoor Club by the margin of 17 points. In the third match, the fortune again favoured Baba Jitto Club, which defeated Nagrota Warriors by the score of 25-15. In the fourth match, Shaheed DBP Sports Club defeated MA Stadium Jammu by the margin of 23 points. In the last match of the day, Shaheed DBP Sports Club defeated Kings Sports Club by 59-31 and registered berth in second round of Kabaddi premier league matches.