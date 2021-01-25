Academy of Unity celebrates Silver Jubilee

Strengthening sports infra key focus of BJP: Kavinder, Yudhvir

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: Every district of Jammu and Kashmir will have international-level stadiums very soon, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta reiterated that strengthening the sports infrastructure remains a key area of focus for Bharatiya Janata Party-led Government at the Centre.

Kavinder was speaking at the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Academy of Unity here today in which senior vice president of J&K unit of the BJP Yudhvir Sethi was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, former Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that the BJP Government has identified most of the issues facing the sports sector in Jammu and Kashmir and has begun its work accordingly in addressing the same.

“The Central Government has been working for youth under its ‘Khelo India’ initiative which has so far proved to be a boost for budding sportspersons in the Union Territory,” he said.

“The day is not very far when Jammu and Kashmir will produce Olympic-level sportspersons,” he added.

Sethi, in his address, said despite having some of the best talent, the youngsters in Jammu and Kashmir have missed proper training, grounds and tracks, even as the successive governments in the past have failed miserably to uplift the sports infrastructure.

The Government has roped in cricketer Suresh Raina who is slated to set up a cricket academy at five schools each in both Jammu and the Valley to train young aspiring cricketers, he added.

“Very soon, every district of Jammu and Kashmir will have international-level stadium,” said Sethi, and informed that the union territory administration has expedited the process of development of a playfield in every block of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, Sethi and Gupta interacted with the participants of the competition.

Others who were present included District President Vinay Gupta, Baldev Billoria, Parveen Kerni, Savita Anand, Pooja Chouhan, Aman Gupta, Shavikesh Didwal, Ishan Sharma, Karan Didwal, Munish Didwal, Palak Diwan, Sneepika Sharma and Abhi Didwal.