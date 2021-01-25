Bike Rally taken out to mark National Tourism Day

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 25: To celebrate the National Tourism Day, 2021, a Bike Rally was today organised by Directorate of Tourism Jammu.

The rally was flagged off by Mayor, Jammu, Chander Mohan Gupta and Director Tourism, R K Katoch, from Jammu Tawi Golf Course.

Around 50 bikers participated in the Bike Rally, which will cover tourist destinations of Surinsar, Mansar, Mahoregarh Fort and Chichi Mata Mandir.

The Director Tourism, informed that the objective of organising a Bike Rally is to promote tourist destinations in the UT and to explore the unexplored destinations of Jammu Division.

“These activities shall also boost the economy of the area and generate employment opportunities for the host population,” he added. He further informed that a series of Adventure activities are in the pipeline in coming days which will include Bi-Cycle Rally to mark World Wetland Day on 2nd Feb, 2021 from R S Pura to Suchetgarh Border, 2nd Bike Rally from Jammu-Patnitop-Dudu, Basantgarh-Ramnagar-Mansar-Jammu and trekking expeditions in the Doda and Ramban districts.

He also asked the bikers to cover internationally recognised wetlands of Surinsar-Mansar lakes and write blogs/articles on the social media after visiting the places so that tourist/adventure lovers can easily know about the beauty and other adventure destinations of the region. The bikers will traverse through the entire picturesque route while following all the COVID-19 Protocols.

Several participants of the Bike Rally, who have represented Jammu on National Level, said, “with resumption of such activities like Bike Rally post COVID, we are hopeful that these destinations will have a good tourist footfall this year and shall compensate the loss of tourism sector to large extent.”

Before flagging off the Bike Rally, a brief colourful cultural/dance performance was organised which was highly applauded by the guests.

Joint Director, Tourism, Neelam Khajuria; Deputy Director Tourism (Adventure) Anil Kumar Chandail; Accounts Officer, Rahul Mahajan and other senior officers/officials of the Tourism Department were present on the occasion.