Pegasus Football Fest concludes

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Jammu, Jan 13: Pegasus Football Fest, organised by Batra Group concluded at Indoor Hall Bhagwati Nagar, here today.

The girls’ finale was played between Pegasus FC Academy Girls and Param FC Girls, wherein Param FC scripted a win. Param FC scored three goals in the first half, while Pegasus Girls Academy scored two goals in the 2nd half.

In boys, the final was played between Param FC and Lonestar FC, where Param FC stood winner.

Param boys scored 8 goals, whereas Lonestar FC netted 4 goals wherein Amritpal Singh scored 4 goals, Rohit Deep Singh scored 2 goals and Ankit and Arun Nagial netted 1 goal each for the winning team.

Aparna Kohli, Principal Birla Open Minds International School was the chief guest, while Sidharth Dogra Managing Partner Jammu Links, Manik Batra Director Batra Group and Bhisham Batra Director Batra Group were also present on the occasion.

Bhisham Batra said, “Finally our 10-day fest has come to an end and it was first of its kind football event teams from all over J&K and Ladakh participated in this event. I would like to thank the J & K Sports Council and JKFA for their support throughout the tournament.”