District Wushu C’ship commences

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 13: District Poonch Wushu Championship, organised by District Association under the aegis of Wushu Association of J&K and Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, commenced at Indoor Stadium Complex, here today.

Around 100 young budding boys and girls from the border district are participating in the two days championship.

The chief guest of the opening ceremony was Narinder Singh ZPEO Poonch, while Parveen Kour veteran Wushu player, Nusrat Hussain Shah chairman SRK Global Peace Foundation Poonch and Jatinder Sharma Headmaster were the guests of honour and Abhinav Dabur JE PDD, Rajinder Singh PET and Amit Sharma joint secretary PDTA were the special guests on the occasion

Earlier, the august gathering was welcomed by general secretary Taranpreet Kaur. The chief guest distributed medals among winners and gave his best wishes to all the participants for the competition.

In sub-junior boys, Mohd Shoieb (Gold), Garvin Gupta (Silver), Lakshay (Gold), Arshit Singh (Silver), while in sub-junior girls, Ruksana Bandey- Gold, Ruksana Kouser- Silver, Farzana Kouser- Gold and Maryiam Mir- Silver.

Other prominent persons were present include Neeraj Sharma PET, Sarvjeet Singh senior boxer, Jatinder Paul PET, Ashaq Hussain organising secretary PDTA and Majid Hussain.