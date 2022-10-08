PDA, SMVDU explore ‘Shivgarh Autumn Trail’

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 8: The second event of the series titled ‘Shivgarh Autumn Trail’, organised by Patnitop Development Authority (PDA) in collaboration with Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) and supported by the Department of Tourism J&K and District Administration Ramban, flagged off from Padora meadow by Thakur Sher Singh, CEO PDA, Parkash Chand, BDC Chairman Chenani, and Samir Vohra, Deputy Registrar SMVDU, today.

The trekkers along with BDC Chairman, covered a distance of around 10.5 kms as they explored one of the most surreal routes of Patnitop Tourism Circuit coming alive with the first tint of autumn sights, sounds and scents and reached an elevation of approx 2700 metres.

The students and faculty of SMVDU hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, and States like Orissa, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and Bihar, enjoyed a mindful walk during nature’s greatest show. The trekkers also visited the Choti Mata Mandir, Changar, situated on the ridgeline of the Dhar Shivgarh affording panoramic views of the surroundings.

“The ‘Shivgarh Autumn Trail’ provides the opportunity to experience the beauty of autumn closely. And with this event, we’ve covered the route twice in the same year, however, during different seasons,” said Thakur Sher Singh adding that the ‘Visit Patnitop’ initiative is already a hit among adventure, tourism, heritage and culture enthusiasts.

Nagendra Singh Jamwal, Registrar SMVDU thanked PDA for giving an opportunity to the students and faculty to engage in adventure activities and exquisite treks.

The event series ‘Visit Patnitop’ was kicked off recently by PDA in continuation of their efforts to promote the all-encompassing beauty of nature and adventure tourism potential of Patnitop tourism circuit.

During the trek, trekkers from SMVDU and a team of PDA collected the waste from the route under the PDA initiative ‘Carry the Trash Back’. Later, the CEO PDA and BDC Chairman felicitated the participants.