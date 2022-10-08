LG Cup Horse Polo tournament inaugurated at Drass

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

LEH, Oct 8: Lieutenant Governor, R K Mathur inaugurated 2nd LG Cup Horse Polo tournament at Goshan Stadium Drass, here today.

Speaking on the occasion, LG Mathur appreciated the organisers for taking the measures in organising the LG Horse Polo Cup at Drass and directed to make a fixed calendar in future in the month of September to organize the LG Polo Cup.

LG Mathur said that there will be a special package for the development of Drass and Zanskar and directed LAHDC Kargil to formulate the plan in next one year for a better future of the areas.

He said that to make LG Cup Horse Polo a national event, teams from other Polo playing States will be invited in future and the event will be organised in a more professional way.

CEC LAHDC Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan said that the UT administration should organise winter festivals in Kargil as well and Drass so that the winter season of the area can be cashed by attracting more and more adventure lovers to the region.

Pertinently, 13 teams across Ladakh are participating in the 2nd LG Polo Cup. This tournament is an initiative to support the revival of Horse Polo in Ladakh which will help in turning Drass into a hub of sporting activities.

Thousands of people including Secretary Sports UT Ladakh, Ravindra Dangi, DC Kargil Santosh Sukhdeve, Director Sports UT Ladakh, Moses Kunzang and other officers were present during the event.