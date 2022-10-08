33rd North Zone Volleyball tournament culminates

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 8: 33rd North Zone (Uttarkeshtra) level Volleyball tournament, organised by Vidya Bharti and Bharatiya Shiksha Samiti Jammu and Kashmir, concluded at Bharatiya Vidya Mandir High School, here today.

Suleman Choudhary, Deputy Inspector General of Police Udhampur-Reasi Range was the chief guest of the closing ceremony, while the main speaker of the event was Pradeep Kumar, Vidya Bharti Rashtriya Pramukh CSR and Abhilekhagar.

Balkrishna, Sangathan Mantri Vidya Bharti Uttarkeshtra, Kanhaiya Pratap (Sangathan Mantri Bhartiya Shiksha Samiti Jammu Kashmir/Ladakh UT), Malkhan Singh (Keshtriya Khel Kud Sanjyoak), Ramesh Bamotra (Vidya Bharti Khel Sanjyoak), Kishore Chauhan (Vidya Bharti Khel Sanjyoak), Suresh Parihar, Pradeep Tripathi (Prant Nerikshak), Sameer Krishna Saproo (Office Secretary), Provincial Office Secretary Kuldeep Raj, Convener Sports, School Management Committee and other dignitaries were present during the event.

DDC Chairman Lalchand, ex MoS and Ex MLA Udhampur Pawan Gupta, BJP spokesperson RS Pathania, DDC Majalta Advocate Amit Sharma, Avinash (Vibhag Pracharak Udhampur), J&K BJP vice president Pawan Khajuria, Councillor Vikram Salathia, Councillor Vikas, President Beopar Mandal Udhampur Jitendra Barmani and many others were also present during the event.

The guests who came in the closing program were introduced by the Principal of the School, Renu Sharma and welcomed by School Management Committee members. A colourful program was also displayed by the students of the School.

The dignitaries distributed prizes among the winning teams, followed by the players were made aware of the purpose behind such programs. In his speech, the chief guest appreciated the organisers for organising such programs and the players were asked how the game instils a sense of restraint in them.

The vote of thanks was presented by the president of the management committee Bhartiya Vidya Mandir Udhampur, Sunil Badyal. The program ended with the Samapan Mantra and Vande Mataram.

In Bal Verg, Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively, while Bal Verg girls, Himachal and Delhi remained 1st and 2nd respectively, in Kishore Verg boys, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana clinched top three places respectively, in Kishore Verg girls, top two position were secured by Himachal and Punjab respectively, in Tarun Verg boys, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab stood 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively and Tarun Verg girls, first two places were secured by Himachal and Delhi respectively.