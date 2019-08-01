Payal wins gold in U-17 girls Taekwondo C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Payal of Activity Public School was among other ten Taekwondo players to win gold medal in the ongoing Inter School District Level competitions in the disciplines of Taekwondo under all age groups girls and Football Under-19 years boys, being played at MA Stadium and GGM Science College, here.

The competitions are being organized by the Department of Youth Services & Sports, District Jammu under the patronage of Dr Saleem-ur-Rehman, Director General, Youth Services & Sports and under the Chairmanship of Madan Lal, Joint Director, while Chanchal Kour, DYSSO Jammu is the Organizing Secretary of the tournament.

In Taekwondo Under-17 years girls at MA Stadium Jammu, Payal Devi of Activity Public School won gold in 32-35 Kg, while Sneha Sharma of HSS Mubharak Mandi bagged silver.

35-38 Kg: Salvi Sahwney of Jammu Sanskriti (Gold); Priyanshi Kapoor of HSS Mubharak Mandi (Silver).

38-42 Kg: Asmandeep of Jammu Sanskriti (Gold); Rizwana of HSS Mubharak Mandi (Silver).

42-44 Kg: Renu Kotwal of HSS Mubharak Mandi (Gold)

44-46 Kg: Siya Sahwney (Gold); Pihu Sharak of Jammu Sanskirit (Silver).

46-49 Kg: Bhumi Gupta of Jammu Sanskriti (Gold); Niharika Sharma of HSS Mubharak Mandi` (Silver).

49-52 Kg: Khushi Jamwal of Govt Mixed HSS (Gold); Aditi of Vimal Vidyalaya (Silver).

52-55 Kg: Taresha of Jammu Sanskriti (Gold); Palak Dhiman of HSS Mubharak Mandi (Silver)

55-59 Kg: Preeti of HSS Mubharak Mandi (Gold); Shriya Sharma of KV Bantalab (Silver)

In Taekwondo Under-19 years girls at MA Stadium Jammu, Shalani of HSS Mubharak Mandi, Vishakha of HSS Paloura and Riya Sharma of Shiksha Niketan HSS claimed gold medals in 40 Kg, 40-42 and 63-68 Kg category.

In Football Under-19 years boys at GGM Science College Jammu, Jodhamal Public School beat SRML Jammu by a solitary goal (1-0) to seal berth in the semifinals.

The matches were officiated by a panel of experts of the Department of Youth Services & Sports, District Jammu.