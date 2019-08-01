Panchayat Level Tournament in Chess, Carrom held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

PULWAMA, Aug 1: A Panchayat Level Tournament in Chess and Carrom was organized in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district by the Department of Youth Services and Sports, J&K.

The block level competition concluded successfully today in the presence of Zonal Physical Education Officer Pulwama.

Over 480 participants including both boys and girls participated in Chess and Carrom competitions.

A total of five best players were selected from both the competitions.

The officials appreciated the role of district administration for making the event a success.