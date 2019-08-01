J&K Bank drubs Iqbal Sports by a solitary goal

JKFA Annual League Football Tournament

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Two matches were played in the Annual League Football Tournament, being organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) at Synthetic Turf TRC and Polo Ground West, here.

At Synthetic Turf, TRC Srinagar, Young Iqbal defeated Hyderya Sports by four goals to two (4-2) in Super Division, while in Premier Division, J&K Bank Football Team (J&K Bank XI) and Iqbal Sports locked horns against each other. Both the teams played exceptionally well and the first half ended goalless.

The budding players of Iqbal Sports faced all the challenges of experienced J&K Bank XI side and marked their players properly which resulted in J&K Bank players having a tough time to beat the defence line of Iqbal Sports. It was in the 75th minute of the second half that J&K Bank took advantage of a mistake from their opponents and scored a goal. Iqbal Sports maintained their rhythm and fought up to the end but could not find the net.

Finally J&K Bank XI defeated Iqbal Sports by a solitary goal.

Meanwhile, three matches of Senior/Junior Division were also played at Polo Ground West.

In the first match, Seven Star FC got a walkover against NFC Peerbagh, while in the 2nd match, Youth Development Academy, Allochibagh defeated Tawheed FC by two goals to one.

In another match of Senior Division, Kashmir United FC defeated Islamic University FC by one goal to nil (1-0).

The tournament is being organized by District Football Association Srinagar, Medical Partner Rahim Green & Football Sponsor Sports International (VECTOR).