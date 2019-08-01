National Youth U-25 Chess C’ship gets underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: National Youth Under-25 Chess Championship got underway at International Delhi Public School (IDPS), Bathindi, here.

113 players from 22 States are taking part in this event, being organized by Crown Trust under the banner of All J&K Chess Association and J&K State Sports Council. The event is being played under FIDE Laws of Chess under Swiss System in which total 9 rounds will be played.

The players from hosts Jammu and Kashmir are very excited for this event, being organized at their home State.

Atul Kumar Gupta, President All J&K Chess Association made the inaugural move alongwith Randeep Wazir, Managing Director Academics, IDPS in the presence of Suminder Singh and Swarn Choudhury and Raj Kumar, DySP Prosecution and Organizing Secretary of the event.

Baldev Raj, Kuljeet Singh Jamwal and Madhu Abrol were also present on the occasion.

Two International Arbiters Nitin Shenvi and Pranesh Yadav are the Chief and Deputy Chief Arbiters appointed by the Federation for this event.

Prominent among others supporting the organisers include Anil Kotwal, Bindu Pathania, Ravi Sharma and Sunil Sharma.

All the players appreciated the warm hospitality of IDPS.

Students of IDPS presented variety of cultural items in the opening function.

This is the record fourteenth All India level event organized in J&K under the banner of All J&K Chess Association.