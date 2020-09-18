Online J&K Taekwondo Talent Hunt concludes

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Sept 18: Online J&K Taekwondo Talent Hunt, 2020 concluded today.

The event was organised by District Doda Taekwondo Association (DDTA) in collaboration with Atul International Taekwondo Academy (AITA) in which about 70 top athletes from the UT participated.

In Kid -1 category: Usman Khursheed, Waris Fayaz, Nityanand Vardhayni clinched Gold medals whereas Anmol, Kamil Aijaz, Soliha Shabir bagged Silver medals.

In Kid-2: Ritambra Sharma and Ahmed Hadi Butt clinched Gold medals while Aisha Fatima, Mohd Hamza , Gazi Mateen succeeded to clinch Silver medals.

In Cadet: Soham Sharma , Bhumi Das and Asir Rehmatullah won Gold medals, Sohail Mubarak, Saifan Anjum won Silver medals, whereas, Aftab Wani and Wani Samin secured Silver medals.

In Junior: Zain Nazir, Kartik Sharma clinched Gold medals, whereas Achutam Dev Singh and Ghazanfar Khursheed bagged Silver medals while Hashim Majeed and Vaibhav Abrol succeeded to win bronze medals.

In Senior: Sidharth Sharma, Rahul Khajuria, Nadeem Ahmed and Sakib Nabi secured Gold medals and Dinesh Singh, Ritik Sharma, Sudheer Sharma and Rakesh Singh won Silver medals, whereas Kamal Kishor, Showket Noor, Barjesh Kumar and Tabish Ahmed bagged bronze medals.

President DN Pangotra and vice president Nissar Hussain of the J&K Taekwondo Association (JKTA) were also present during the closing ceremony and assured their support for the future activities of Taekwondo in Doda district.