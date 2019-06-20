No Jammu Boxer in probable for Nationals

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: Jammu and Kashmir Amateur Boxing Association today selected probable for the upcoming Sub-Junior Men Boxing Championship with no player from entire Jammu district in the selection list.

However, remote districts of Poonch and Kargil have got maximum number selections in the list of probable, a handout issued by the Association here today mentioned.

Since majority of five boxers in the list of nine belongs to district Poonch, the Association has decided to hold the coaching camp at Sports Stadium Poonch from tomorrow.

The selected team will be taking part in the Nationals to be held at Rohtak in Haryana from July two.

Earlier, the selection took place under the guidance of senior boxing coaches of the J&K State Sports Council, Anil Wadhera and Mushtaq Ahmed.

The Probable: Zulfikar Ali, Irfan Ali, Mohd Hussain (all Kargil), Mehrose Ahmad, Sultan Ahmad, Mohd Zahid, Imtiaz Ahmad, Mohd.Asif (all from district Poonch) and Rizwan Sajad (Kathua).