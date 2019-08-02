NGO distributes notebooks, stationery items among students

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Chairman, NGO Healthy India Stronger India, Hira Lal Abrol along with other members of the NGO distributed notebooks and stationery items to nearly 120 students of the school in a programme organized at St Peter’s Nursery School, Prem Nagar, here.

Healthy India Stronger India (HISI) is an NGO founded by its Chairman, which is running a ‘Free Training Centre’ for skill development of needy and poor children from BPL families.

The training centre offers 3 months, free courses in Basic Computers; Cutting & Tailoring Classes; Beautician Course and Music & Dance Training as well as Free Library for the students.

HISI equips its students with moral values and life skills. The students are motivated to live a healthy life and to stay away from tobacco and drugs. HISI has the vision to uplift the place of women in the society and make them self-reliant.

Abrol also interacted with the students and blessed them for their better future. Sr. Leena Therese and staff members of St. Peter’s Nursery School, Prem Nagar Jammu were also present on the occasion.