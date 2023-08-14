My aim is to win Gold: Chandeep Singh

Chandeep to represent India at 10th World Para-Taekwondo C’ship

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Having a physical disability can often hinder individuals, but for Chandeep Singh, a thriving Para-Athlete from Jammu and Kashmir who competes on the global stage, it is simply a regular part of life. In fact, it has fortified his determination to proudly represent India in international sports competitions.

Chandeep Singh has won Gold medal in Para Open National Championship held at Lovely Professional University, Jalandhar on Sunday and also secured his place for the 10th World Para- Taekwondo Championship scheduled to be held between 24 to 27 September in Mexico.

Speaking exclusively to Excelsior, Chandeep Singh said, “There were 10 States that participated in the National Championship where I won a gold medal in Men’s +80 kg (K41) event. I have also been selected to represent India in the 10th World Para- Taekwondo Championship.”

In the last two occasions, Chandeep Singh secured two silver medals in the 8th and 9th Para World Taekwondo Championships held at South Korea (2019) and Istanbul, Turkey (2021). Presently, his objective is to attain a gold medal for India in Mexico.

“My goal now, following two silver medals in back-to-back World Para-Taekwondo Championships, is to secure a gold medal for India. I have dedicated myself fully to training which is nearly four to five hours daily to address the areas where I made mistakes in the previous two events, with the guidance and support of my coach, Atul Pangotra.”

While speaking to Excelsior, Atul Pangotra said, “Chandeep Singh is the best Para-athlete (Taekwondo) in India at the moment and he has inspired many other Para- athletes towards the game. He has put all his efforts to win Gold this time after two silvers at the World Para-Taekwondo Championships previously.”

“To train a normal athlete is an easy task, but working with a Para-athlete is tough-job. He came to me in 2017 for training, we have worked very hard to resolve some issues of balancing and made a proper training plan and even Chandeep is equally dedicated towards his game and he never missed the instructions. We are very much hopeful that this time we will win gold.”

Pangotra hoped, “there are limited categories in Taekwondo game in Para-Olympics-2024 (Paris), but if Chandeep get selected he will definitely win medal for India in Olympics, he is god gifted, who not only excelled in Taekwondo, but many other games as well.”

Coming from a modest family, Chandeep’s life faced a u-turn in the year 2011 when he received a life-threatening electric shock from High Tension line and lost both arms but he never lost courage and converted his disability to special ability and became the first Para Athlete from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) to achieve such a feat at the World level.