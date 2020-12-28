MP Jugal, Satti inaugurate Sudhaar Shiksha Playway School

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 28: Member of Parliament Jammu-Poonch, Jugal Kishore and Braham Jyot Satti (President BJP OBC Morcha JK-UT) inaugurated Sudhaar Shiksha Playway and Kinder Garten School at Patel Nagar, here today.

Ayodhya Gupta (senior BJP leader and Prabhari RS Pura), Prem Gupta (co- treasure BJP), Veena Gupta (in-charge BJP Laadli Beti Campaign) were special guests during the function.

Jota Mala, Principal briefed about the special features of newly opened School including the school will offer special fee concession up-to 25 percent to economically Weaker Sections, having monthly income less than Rs 15000, provide tuitions up-to secondary classes and other curricular activities including Yoga, Karate, Music and Dance (Catha ,Western dance , Aerobics , Hip-hop ) from the upcoming session.

MP Jugal Kishore appreciated the decision of the school management for offering fee concession to ‘Economically Weaker Sections’. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly to strengthen the society irrespective of caste, class and religion and same decision taken by school management to offer 25 percent fee concession to weaker section is also a bold step for strengthening the society,” MP Jugal Kishore said.

Braham Jyot said that the Sudhaar Shiksha is an only kindergarten school which will provide tuitions up-to 12th class free of cost and other curricular activities including dance, yoga and martial arts to children.

Office bearers of BJP organisations including Neelam Virdhi, Sunil Prajapati, Kewal Verma, Somnath Vicky, Sunny Sodhi, Ashok Sargotra, Rahul Dogra, Rakesh Mandal, Paras, Vikas Gupta, Kusum Gupta and Paashi Shah were among special invitees of the event.