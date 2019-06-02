MHAC Nagbani organises Youth Parliament

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: MHAC School, Nagbani organised Youth Parliament in which around 250 delegates participated.

The event was the initiative of Principal, Sween Puri.

Social activist Vikas Pandita was the chief guest on the occasion.

The committee sessions were conceptualized in order to give platform to the students to express their views and improve their communication skills, besides giving the concept of Model United Nations.

The committee sessions included debates, challenges, resolution making etc.

Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister was the chief guest on the closing ceremony, while Manager MHAC Nagbani, TK Ganjoo was the guest of honour.

The event concluded with the Prize Distribution Ceremony. Mementoes were given to five best delegates, five high recommendations and five special mentions.

“It was an encouraging & great learning experience,” organisers expressed.