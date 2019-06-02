Day-long U-15 Wrestling meet held

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: Jammu and Kashmir Wrestling Association organised day-long Ist Under-15 (boys and girls) Wrestling Championship at Rajput Sabha complex in district Samba today.

The event was declared open by Additional SP Samba, Fiesel Qureshi, who interacted with the young participants. Later, in the day, president of the Association, Dushyant Sharma (SSP) presided and gave away the prizes to those winners in different weight categories of boys and girls.

Among others present were general secretary of the Association, Ajay Vaid, president Samba District Wrestling Association, Vijay Gupta and other members.

Speaking to the gathering, Dushyant Sharma informed the gathering that those winners of various weight categories shall represent J&K in the upcoming National (under-15) championship to be held at Kota in Rajasthan from June 21 to June 23.

The Results:

GIRLS: 48 kg: Sanjana Sharma, Ist. 58 kg: Mitali Kotwal, Ist. 62 kg: Maithili Kotwal, Ist.

BOYS: Below 38 kg: Arun Singh, Ist; Amit Kumar, 2nd and Gagan Singh, 3rd. Below 41 kg: Lakshit Mahajan, Ist; Amareet, 2nd and Kishan Kumar, 3rd. Below 44 kg: Nikhal Kumar, Ist; Akash Rajgotra, 2nd and Kishan Kumar, 3rd. Below 48 kg: Rahul Singh, Ist; Sunil Kumar, 2nd and Vishal Singh, 3rd. Below 52 kg: Rahish Choudhary, Ist; Kushan Slathia, 2nd and Harun Choudhary, 3rd. Below 57 kg: Natter Singh, Ist; Arun Singh, 2nd and Ajay Kumar, 3rd. Below 68 kg: Surinder Singh, Ist; Sumit Manhas, 2nd and Paras Padha, 3rd. Below 75 kg: Fazal Hussain, Ist; Aniket Sambyal, 2nd and Raksham Mahajan, 3rd.