Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, June 2: The Grand Finale of Talent Hunt Kathua organized to promote talent of budding, singing and dancing stars of this district was organized today with pomp and show.

The scintillating event was inaugurated by Dr Bharat Bhushan, Director, Social Welfare, Jammu who was the chief guest of the function.

Dr Shiv Kumar Majotra, Deputy Director (Retd), Sheep Husbandry, Department, Sudhir Mahajan, Chairman of Rang Bhoomi, Kathua, Er. Naresh Kumar, Chairman of Learning Temple High School Kathua, Sat Paul Mansotra, Director Kids Heaven Convent School (President Private Schools Association Kathua) SHO Kathua, Robin Sharma, President Sarv Dharam Samiti, Kathua and Gopal Mahajan, State BJP Executive Committee Member were the guests of honour on the occasion.

The event organized by local budding star Vikram Kumar Majotra and coordinated by Arjun Kumar was declared open with the lighting of ceremonial light by chief guest and other special guests.

It is pertinent to mention here that an extensive exercise was conducted to shortlist 24 candidates for singing and dancing to participate in Grand Finale.

The 24 shortlisted contenders for top slots in two categories of singing and dancing presented their skills before a jam-packed audience.

The unique feature of the event was the evaluation of the participating budding artists by noted choreographers and singers.

Shaharsh Talwar, Professional Classical singer from Patiala,Vanshika Jaral, Topper of Devotional Songs Competition Katra (2015) and an approved first class All India Radio Singer, Shubangi-Classical Dancer and Chandan Mandal Professional Choreographer were the jury members of the event .

Rakesh Kumar was adjudged topper in singing category and Ashvi Rani was adjudged as the best in dance category. The first and 2nd runner ups were also adjudged.

The toppers were given medals, trophies and cash prizes.

A leading Bussiness House of Kathua- Rajendra foods sponsored gift hampers of the toppers. Samar Decorations also assisted in successful organization of the event.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan while appreciating the noble gesture of Vikram Kumar Majotra hoped that with these types of events the hidden talent of our youth can be explored and their energies can be better channelized for constructive activities.