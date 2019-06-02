Goenkans organize First Edition of GDMUN

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 2: GD Goenka Public School, Jammu, governed by Om Prakash Bansal Charitable Trust, organized the first edition of GD Goenka Model United Nations (GDMUN) Conference, which concluded here today.

Over 350 delegates from 33 schools tried their fortunes in the Goenkan acres to prove their competence and skills. Delegates from Heritage School, Jodhamal Public School, K.C. Public School, Jammu Sanskriti School, APS Nagrota, Rich Harvest School, K.C. International School, Presentation Convent School, GD Goenka Public School and various individual delegates from the remaining schools stole the heart of the Executive Board members and the audience.

It was three-day conference simulating 9 committees, such as, Lok Sabha, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes, All India Political Parties’ Meet, United Nations Human Rights Commision, Ministry of Magic, Continuous Crisis Committee, United Nations Security Council, Economical & Financial Affairs Council and International Press.

GDMUN 2019 proved to be a brilliant endeavour to provide a platform to students to discuss global challenges, deliberate on crucial issues, brining to the fore their diplomatic skills, analyzing perspective and arriving at the solution.

The opening ceremony, organized amidst the electrifying ambience of Four A Resorts, witnessed the superb oratorical skills of the keynote speakers, namely, Sushil Pandit, a world renowned activist and Brig (Retd.) Anil Gupta, a Defence analyst. Day-2 would be remembered by all the delegates for the socials on the theme “Noche De Cita: A Global Party”.

Prof Ashok Aima, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Jammu was the chief guest on the occasion of closing ceremony.

He lauded the humongous endeavours put in by the proud recipients of various titles. He invoked the delegates to explore their full potential and make sincere efforts to achieve them.

Amidst thunderous applause, Jodhamal Public School, Jammu lifted the Best Delegation Trophy. The Principal of the school Rajesh Rathore, expressed his gratitude to the chief guest for enriching the audience with his pearls of wisdom. The Secretariat of GDMUN 2019 praised Rahul Bansal, Chairman and Sanya Bansal, the Director for organizing the show with great enthusiasm and generosity.

Thus, the largest MUN ever in the City of Temples reached its culmination point.